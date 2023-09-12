Open Menu

International Defense, Security Fair Kicks Off In London

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition kicked off in the British capital on Tuesday.

The four-day event, taking place at the ExCel center in London, brings together all the pillars of national security and defense, including air, space, land, naval, security, cyber, and joint.

This year's show features over 2,800 defense and security suppliers, including more than 230 new exhibitors.

ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, and ROKETSAN are among the Turkish firms attending the exhibition.

With the theme "Achieving an Integrated Force," the expo highlights the importance of integrating across the five operational domains of air, cyber, electromagnetic activities (CEMA), land, sea, and space.

The fair "connects governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders and the entire defence & security supply chain on a global scale," the DSEI said on its website.

The hybrid event is welcoming thousands of in-person attendees as well as an international online audience.

