International Digital Health Conference to Kick off Today

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The International Digital Health Conference will kick off here today, Sunday under the theme "Reimagining the Future of Healthcare by Enabling Digital Health".

The two-day conference will discuss the current challenges, visions and ideas on future plans, potential solutions in the field of health care at the regional and international levels, in addition to the latest developments in advanced health informatics technology and ways of making use of them.

The conference will focus on highlighting the vital role of the electronic health service and its contribution to providing the highest possible quality in health care to all beneficiaries, along with discussing mechanisms for upgrading the health level of society by investing in available digital health resources and strengthening the link between education outcomes in the field of health informatics and the labor market in health sector.