UrduPoint.com

International Digital Health Conference To Kick Off Today

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

International Digital Health Conference to Kick off Today

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The International Digital Health Conference will kick off here today, Sunday under the theme "Reimagining the Future of Healthcare by Enabling Digital Health".

The two-day conference will discuss the current challenges, visions and ideas on future plans, potential solutions in the field of health care at the regional and international levels, in addition to the latest developments in advanced health informatics technology and ways of making use of them.

The conference will focus on highlighting the vital role of the electronic health service and its contribution to providing the highest possible quality in health care to all beneficiaries, along with discussing mechanisms for upgrading the health level of society by investing in available digital health resources and strengthening the link between education outcomes in the field of health informatics and the labor market in health sector.

Related Topics

Technology Education Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

7 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

21 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

23 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

23 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.