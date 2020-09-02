International equipment manufacturing expo opens in NE China

SHENYANG, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The 19th China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition kicked off on Tuesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

This year's expo features both online and offline events. Offline events last five days, and the online expo will be held from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

Over 500 enterprises from both home and abroad attended the expo, which has the theme of upgrading for win-win cooperation.

The offline event has a total exhibition area of 60,000 square meters and 2,016 booths.

According to official statistics, over 36,000 people visited the offline exhibition on the opening day.

The online event is attended by about 1,500 enterprises from China, Germany, Japan and other countries.

The annual event was launched in 2002 by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the leading group office of the State Council for Revitalizing the Northeast Industrial Base, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Liaoning provincial government.