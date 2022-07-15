International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar" opens in Belarus

VITEBSK, Belarus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday night attended the opening ceremony of the XXXI International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar" in Vitebsk, the fourth largest city in Belarus.

Referring to the present geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe, Lukashenko said that art is eternal and people's desire for friendship and peace can overcome any difficulty.

According to the event organizers, guests from more than 30 countries are participating in the festival. More than 20 venues in Vitebsk, located in the country's northeast, plan to host various performances and competitions, with about 70 thousand tickets sold.

The "Slavianski Bazaar" has been held annually in Vitebsk in mid-July since 1992. It has become one of the most significant international arts festivals in the Commonwealth of Independent States and Eastern Europe.