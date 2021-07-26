UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Festival Opened In Longquan Ancient Town Of Shijiazhuang, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

International Festival opened in Longquan Ancient Town of Shijiazhuang, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The 2021 Shijiazhuang International Festival opened in Longquan ancient town of Shijiazhuang, an archetypal Chinese city and the provincial capital of Hebei, China to promote and develop the local economy through local drinks, food and artistic performances.

The colourful event hosted by the Shijiazhuang Municipal Government, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce and Luquan District attracted a large number of visitors.

Event scene, magnificent dance performance, jumping notes, one by one wonderful programme and high-tech light and shadow fusion won the audience warm applause.

The tourists enjoyed all kinds of barbecue, seafood, special snacks besides an immersive film interactive experience launched at the same time in the Longquan Ancient Town.

Since the start of economic construction in Chinese New Year's Eve, with the strong support of the municipal committee and the municipal government, the office of the leading group for the construction of municipal economic construction has coordinated the organization of member units, actively planning and taking the initiative closely around the night shopping, food, entertainment, reading and tour etc.

The holding of the festival is an important part of our city's night economic construction work this year. The event will continue until the end of August in order to meet the quality of the consumer experience of the vast number of tourists.

The visitors will also enjoy special food culture of the different countries and regions. This festival is an important measure for Shijiazhuang City to build and enhance the vitality of the city's quality.

It promotes the development of high-quality economic and social products, and plays an important role in promoting the night-time economic consumption of Shijiazhuang to improve the quality and efficiency, and comprehensively promote the city's economic and social development.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Same Reading August Commerce Event All Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Arab youth are early stars of the Tokyo ..

30 minutes ago

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

30 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

13 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.