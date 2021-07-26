International Festival opened in Longquan Ancient Town of Shijiazhuang, China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The 2021 Shijiazhuang International Festival opened in Longquan ancient town of Shijiazhuang, an archetypal Chinese city and the provincial capital of Hebei, China to promote and develop the local economy through local drinks, food and artistic performances.

The colourful event hosted by the Shijiazhuang Municipal Government, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce and Luquan District attracted a large number of visitors.

Event scene, magnificent dance performance, jumping notes, one by one wonderful programme and high-tech light and shadow fusion won the audience warm applause.

The tourists enjoyed all kinds of barbecue, seafood, special snacks besides an immersive film interactive experience launched at the same time in the Longquan Ancient Town.

Since the start of economic construction in Chinese New Year's Eve, with the strong support of the municipal committee and the municipal government, the office of the leading group for the construction of municipal economic construction has coordinated the organization of member units, actively planning and taking the initiative closely around the night shopping, food, entertainment, reading and tour etc.

The holding of the festival is an important part of our city's night economic construction work this year. The event will continue until the end of August in order to meet the quality of the consumer experience of the vast number of tourists.

The visitors will also enjoy special food culture of the different countries and regions. This festival is an important measure for Shijiazhuang City to build and enhance the vitality of the city's quality.

It promotes the development of high-quality economic and social products, and plays an important role in promoting the night-time economic consumption of Shijiazhuang to improve the quality and efficiency, and comprehensively promote the city's economic and social development.