UrduPoint.com

International Mediation Underway To End Sudan Crisis: UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:00 AM

International mediation underway to end Sudan crisis: UN envoy

United Nations, United States, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Mediation efforts in Sudan and abroad are underway to find a possible solution for the country a week after the civilian government was ousted in a military coup, the UN envoy to Khartoum said Monday.

"Many of the interlocutors we are speaking with in Khartoum, but also internationally and regionally, are expressing a strong desire that we move forward quickly to get out of the crisis and return to the steps of normalcy," Volker Perthes told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York, during a video conference from the Sudanese capital.

The UN envoy to Sudan met Sunday with ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under house arrest. Perthes said on Twitter they "discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan." Perthes on Monday urged Sudan to return "to the steps of political transition, as we viewed it before 25 October," the date of the coup.

On Monday, Hamdok said the reinstatement of his government could pave the way to a solution in the country, according to a statement from the information ministry.

Hamdok, according to the statement, demanded that the situation in Sudan return to what it was before the coup, refusing to negotiate with the military rulers.

On October 25, Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the cabinet as well as the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council which had been heading Sudan's transition towards full civilian rule following the 2019 overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

In a move widely condemned internationally, Burhan declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership, including Hamdok and members of his government.

Hamdok, an international economist, was later released and placed effectively under house arrest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Khartoum New York Sudan October Sunday 2019 From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

9 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

9 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

8 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

8 hours ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.