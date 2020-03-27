International News

Stuck circus 'overwhelmed' by generosity amid virus lockdown Riga, March 27 (AFP/APP) :A travelling Czech circus stuck abroad under the coronavirus lockdown has been overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers helping to feed its troupe of animals after cancelled shows left it penniless.

Stranded in Latvia, the family-run Circus Alex has been unable to perform or return home since borders were closed in mid-March.

Its desperate owners were forced to turn to social media to ask for help to feed their horses, goats, a llama and themselves.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support of strangers," circus owner Anna Polachova told AFP, adding the circus has received "more food for ourselves and our animals than we can eat!"The circus features three horses, a horned female goat named Alina with two kids and Jozef, a llama.

Although Latvia bans using force to make animals perform tricks that are unnatural for a given species, it permits zoos so long as animals are treated humanely.

