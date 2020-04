International News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Boris Johnson's condition 'improving': minister London, April 8 (AFP/APP) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is "improving" as he battles coronavirus but he remains in intensive care, finance minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday.

The prime minister was "responding to treatment" and in "good spirits" after spending his third night in London's St Thomas's Hospital, his official spokesman said earlier.

