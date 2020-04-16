International News

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Coronavirus claims another 753 lives in France in 24 hours: official Paris, April 16 (AFP/APP) :The coronavirus outbreak has claimed another 753 lives in the last 24 hours in France, bringing the country's total fatalities to 17,920, top French health official Jerome Salomon said Thursday.

But the number of virus patients hospitalised dropped by 474 and the number in critical care declined by 209, the health ministry's number two official said. "The spread of the virus is stabilising at a high level," he added.

