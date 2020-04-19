International News

Altaf Hussain Wani calls for early release of Kashmiri prisoners in IOJK MIRPUR (AJK) : Apr 19 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Senior Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani Sunday urged upon the world human rights bodies to mount pressure on Indian government for release of Kashmir prisoners languish in different jails in and outside the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

"The Indian government's deliberate act to keep Kashmiri prisoners in highly congested prisons is not only immoral and illegal but a serious violation of the basic human rights," the JKNF leader said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

"At a time when prison decongestion measures are adopted and appreciated worldwide to prevent outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government has brazenly refused to heed the world human rights organizations' calls for the release of Kashmiri prisoners," Mr. Wani said.

The illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, he said, have been lodged in far-flung and highly congested prisons in India. "Even the family members of the detainees are not in a position to visit them in jails because of the persisting lockdown," Wani said.

On the other hand Wani has expressed serious concern over the lack of coronavirus safety kits in the valley. "The shortage of essential supplies and especially the non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), have made it extremely difficult for doctors, paramedics and healthcare providers to combat the virus in the valley, Wani said and added that it was quite unfortunate that the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Kashmir, has stopped taking samples from potentially infected persons in the Valley after a senior health official bypassed directions and diverted a Srinagar-bound consignment of five boxes carrying 5,000 test kits to Jammu..

Wani pointed out there was a serious shortage of medicines and medical equipment like ventilators in the hospitals. Referring to a media report he said Kashmir has only one ventilator for 71000 people, a doctor for every 3900 patients. "To the contrary India has deployed one gunman for every 10 Kashmiris", the JKNF leader said.

