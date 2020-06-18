UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International News

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

International News

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak Beijing, June 17 (AFP/APP) :Beijing's airports cancelled two-thirds of all flights on Wednesday and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and warned infections may rise.

The city reported 31 new cases while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought the contagion under control since its emergence in Wuhan late last year.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been tested so far following the fresh outbreak, which is believed to have started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market.

Almost 30 residential compounds in the city are now under lockdown.

"Because the Xinfadi market is the largest marketplace selling daily necessities, with thousands of migrant workers and a large number of visitors, it is hard to control the spread," said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We may see a rise in confirmed cases in the coming days," Pang told a regular press briefing.

Beijing has reported 137 infections over the past six days and 95 percent of them were "mild cases", Pang said.

The city has ramped up its testing capacity and is gathering about 400,000 samples a day, said Zhang Qiang, an official from Beijing's epidemic prevention task force.

Since June 13, 356,000 samples have been tested. That includes swabs from workers and visitors to different markets in Beijing and communities near to spots where outbreaks have been registered.

A shortage of expensive testing machines has led to delays in processing.

At least 1,255 scheduled flights were cancelled Wednesday, state-run People's Daily reported -- nearly 70 percent of all trips to and from Beijing's main airports.

The outbreak had already forced authorities to announce a travel ban for residents of "medium- or high-risk" areas of the city, while requiring all other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave Beijing.

P:sup/L:ahn/R:ahnP:22:02/L:22:07/R:22:58LOGNO: 5096/17/2020 10:58:18 PMversion: 0

Related Topics

Shortage China Wuhan Beijing May June Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

56 minutes ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.