UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International News

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

International News

Lampard denies extra rest gives Chelsea advantage in Man Utd FA Cup semi London, July 17 (AFP/APP) :Frank Lampard has rejected Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's claims that Chelsea will have an unfair advantage in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final because they have had more time to rest.

Chelsea slipped up 3-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday but then beat Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, leaving five days until Sunday's last-four Wembley battle.

United drew 2-2 with Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday, then won 2-0 at Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Despite United having just three days' preparation for Sunday's clash, Blues boss Lampard has dismissed the idea the Londoners have an extra edge.

"We're in a period where we're playing games all the time very regularly, and you become 'play, recover, play again, recover', and you work with the squad as it is," he said.

"It's an age-old question. A lot of managers, you probably dig out the times when I've mentioned it, but at the same time it isn't about advantage or not.

"Sometimes it works in your favour to be playing regularly and ticking over, so, no, I don't see it." Chelsea, also battling United for a Champions League spot, must do without France's World Cup winner N'Golo Kante at Wembley.

The former Leicester midfielder remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving Jorginho in the frame to sit at the base of midfield again.

Lampard admitted he expects a strong examination of Chelsea's qualities this weekend, heaping praise on United's in-form forward trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

"We know they are playing well, they've got a very, very potent front three -- probably the most potent front three in the country, in terms of pure numbers anyway, in terms of goals," said Lampard.

"And obviously (Bruno) Fernandes has made a huge difference coming in January."P:sup/L:rkg/R:rkgP:21:17/L:21:17/R:21:56LOGNO: 4227/17/2020 9:56:31 PMversion: 0

Related Topics

World France Same Southampton Leicester Sheffield Norwich Stamford Old Trafford Manchester United January Sunday All Chelsea

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

56 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

4 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

4 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.