International oil and gas forum kicks off in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:The 7th International Eastern Oil and Gas Forum kicked off on Wednesday in the Russian city of Vladivostok, gathering more than 200 experts from Russia and other countries.

The annual forum, which will last for two days, serves as an international platform for dialogue between government and business representatives from the oil and gas industry in Eastern Siberia and the Far East.

It will concentrate on advancing over 30 oil and gas projects in the Far East and Eastern Siberia, including the construction of oil and gas processing facilities.