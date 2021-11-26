(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XIAMEN, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:The 7th Jimei x Arles International Photo Festival kicked off on Friday in Xiamen, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province.

This year's festival presents about 2,000 works by over 110 artists from countries and regions, including France, Singapore, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Malaysia, and the Chinese mainland.

It will last until Jan. 3, 2022.

Ten promising young artists will receive the Discovery prize, and a new award for image curators will be presented this year to cultivate talented young Chinese in the field.

First launched in 2015, the Jimei x Arles International Photo Festival has attracted more than 350,000 visitors over the past six years.