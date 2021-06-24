UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Pressure On Russia To Leave Syrian Cross-border Access Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

International pressure on Russia to leave Syrian cross-border access open

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The UN and a handful of countries pressured Russia Wednesday to continue allowing authorization of the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches Syria's insurgent Idlib region.

"I strongly appeal to the members of the Council to reach consensus on allowing cross border operations as a vital channel of support for another year," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council.

Since the beginning of the year, Syrian ally Russia has made clear its opposition to a further extension of the border crossing's authorization and according to several diplomats, could be willing to exercise a veto on the matter.

Negotiations have been launched on a draft resolution brought by Ireland and Norway, two non-permanent Security Council members, which would need to be voted on before expiration of UN authorization on July 10.

"A failure to extend the Council's authorization would have devastating consequences. The Syrian people are in dire need, and it is essential to mobilize all our capacities, along all channels," Guterres added.

Cross-border access allows for humanitarian access to reach some 3 to 4 million people living in the Idlib region, but according to Russia there is an alternative to the border crossing: passage of aid through the frontlines from Damascus.

The UN and West however, refute this, pointing out that bureaucracy and politics makes humanitarian aid delivery inoperative through this route.

In a letter Tuesday to the UN chief and Security Council, approximately 30 countries called for a renewal to the cross-border authorization.

"The renewal of the cross-border mechanism is critical to ensuring direct and continued vaccine distribution to all Syrians," the group of countries said in their letter, adding that "the elimination of the cross-border mechanism would have a crippling effect on millions of Syrians."In 2020, Russia, using its veto repeatedly, imposed a drastic reduction on the number of crossing points, from four to one.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Norway Damascus Idlib Ireland July Border 2020 All From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

8 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

9 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

9 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

9 hours ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.