International Pump Track Park Opens In China's Shenyang

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 12:00 PM

International pump track park opens in China's Shenyang

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A world-class park featuring pump tracks opened to the public on Sunday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Pump tracks are playgrounds or sports facilities for bikers, skateboarders or scooter riders. Using their arms and legs, riders can pump their bikes, boards or scooters around the tracks consisting of jumps, rollers and banked turns.

Located in the Xihe Yougu Park of Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, the Shenyang International Pump Track Park covers an area of 45,800 square meters, with approximately 8,000 square meters of pump tracks.

The pump track area is divided into a public zone and a professional zone, and is surrounded by a service area with comprehensive visitor infrastructure.

The park is bidding for the China qualifiers of the 2023 pump track world championships hosted by the International Cycling Union (UCI), which is expected to kick off in late July this year.

