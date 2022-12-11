International speakers urges world powers to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :International Speakers in a conference on Sunday said that the international powers would have to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as Indian forces had killed more than 100,000 Kashmiris but couldn't suppress their aspirations.

The two-day "International Kashmir Conference" organized by the Legal Forum for Kashmir - LFK in collaboration with the Center for Economic and Social Research (ESAM) under the title of "The Narrative of Occupation and Scope of International Law: A Preview of Occupied Kashmir", was held in a hotel in Ankara, said a press release received here.

Experts from the UK, USA, Pakistan, Palestine and many local and foreign participants attended the sessions on the first day of the two-day congress.

Prof Richard Falk, Princeton University Professor of International Law Emeritus, spoke at the session titled "The Occupied Territories and the Scope of International Law." He said there had been a long period of victimization in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), adding that this occupation is both unlawful and unjustified. It is one of the long-lasting occupations in history," he said.

Referring to the British occupation of the Indian subcontinent, Falk said "A very chaotic and conflictual period emerged and led to the partition of Pakistan and India. When we look at the rest of the world, Cyprus, Palestine, Ireland, and some parts of Africa, we see that their lands are divided and conflicts are taking place.

These occurred after Britain withdrew its colonial administrations there. While doing this, they did not make this withdrawal by ensuring the safety of the people living there. Kashmir is one of those places." Falk emphasized that the United Nations (UN) also supports the "right to self-government" of the Kashmiri people. He underlined that the tragedy in Kashmir stems from being in the midst of geopolitical conflict tensions, noting that these tensions make it difficult for Kashmir to be liberated.

He said, "The implementation of the (UN) veto means that strong countries do not have to comply with international law if they do not want to comply because the UN Security Council It is the only UN decision-making body.

President, of World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) Ghulam Nabi Fai Said, "India have killed more than 100,000 people in Kashmir but it couldn't suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The pen is also one of the most powerful tools in the modern world. We can remind the world through this medium, which can change the destiny of Kashmir, he said.

Saadet Party Chairman Temel Karamollaoglu stated that the Islamic world has many problems and emphasized that the Kashmir and Palestine problem has exceeded 75 years.

Karamollaoglu said that there were severe human rights violations in Kashmir, adding that the influential powers that rule the world do not care about oppression".

Iran's Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Ferazmend said that Kashmiri people have the right to self-determination.

Hilal Elver, Former UN Special Rapporteur on Right to food, spoke at the congress' first session titled "Can Settler Colonialism Be Applied to Kashmir: Learning from Palestine". He said "The Kashmir region has never been on the agenda of our conversations in the international arena. Elver emphasized that Kashmir has become an issue that comes to the fore in the international arena together with Palestine.

Palestinian Research Writer Abdullah Moaswes, on the other hand, stated that the concept of "settler colonialism" was a theory that was first discussed in mainstream history.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, former Convener, APHC said, "India after 9/11 replicated its own version in the form of Parliament attack. It was done to justify state terrorism against defenceless & voiceless minority who were fighting Indian occupation."Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, former DG Sharia academy Pakistan, said "Kashmir is an issue of broken promises. Indian first prime minister Pandith Jawaharlal Nehru promised people of Kashmir that they will be given right of self-determination but still people of Kashmir are waiting and struggling for that right. Kashmir was one among the princely states of India with Muslim majority. According to the geographical factors it was more a part of Pakistan than India.