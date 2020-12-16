International team seeking Covid-19 origin to go to China in January: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a team of international experts would travel to China next month to help investigate the animal origins of Covid-19.

"I can confirm that this will take place in January," WHO spokesman Hedinn Halldorsson told AFP when asked about reports that the expert team, which includes epidemiologists and animal health specialists, would finally go to China next month.