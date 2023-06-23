Open Menu

International Youth Film Project Starts In China's Fujian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

International youth film project starts in China's Fujian

XIAMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:The "Looking China Youth Film Project" on Wednesday kicked off its cultural experience activities in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Nine young filmmakers from Portugal, Jamaica, Singapore, Spain and Mexico are involved in the project, which will last to July 6. Paired with Chinese youth, they will head to cities such as Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Zhangzhou and Xiamen to film a 10-minute documentary, telling their stories about Fujian's unique customs and cultural heritage.

Craig McTurk, an American film producer and instructor of the project in Fujian, said that the project is an innovative program that celebrates Chinese culture and nurtures young international filmmakers.

"It is both a tremendous opportunity and a challenge to even the most experienced filmmakers. Making a documentary film in a foreign country is one of the best ways to experience that country on all levels -- personally, visually, and as a celebration of shared humanity," he said.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Young Zhangzhou Xiamen Quanzhou Fuzhou Singapore Spain Portugal Jamaica Mexico July All From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

32 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

32 minutes ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

58 minutes ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

4 hours ago
 Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers ..

Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers King Ahmose era cemetery

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

14 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous