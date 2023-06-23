(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XIAMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:The "Looking China Youth Film Project" on Wednesday kicked off its cultural experience activities in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Nine young filmmakers from Portugal, Jamaica, Singapore, Spain and Mexico are involved in the project, which will last to July 6. Paired with Chinese youth, they will head to cities such as Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Zhangzhou and Xiamen to film a 10-minute documentary, telling their stories about Fujian's unique customs and cultural heritage.

Craig McTurk, an American film producer and instructor of the project in Fujian, said that the project is an innovative program that celebrates Chinese culture and nurtures young international filmmakers.

"It is both a tremendous opportunity and a challenge to even the most experienced filmmakers. Making a documentary film in a foreign country is one of the best ways to experience that country on all levels -- personally, visually, and as a celebration of shared humanity," he said.