Internet A Lifeline For Venezuela's Embattled Independent Media

Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Starved of advertising revenue and battling a stranglehold on the newspaper industry by the government, Venezuela's independent media have been decimated by the country's years-long crisis -- with many migrating online to survive.

"It was a course we couldn't get away from," Jorge Makriniotis, manager at the 75-year-old El Nacional, told AFP.

The newspaper ran its last physical edition -- which had already dropped from 72 to just 16 pages -- on December 13 last year.

Like many other former print media, it is only available on the internet now.

In 2013, Venezuela's socialist government created a state-run company to control the import and distribution of paper.

Carlos Correa, director of the Espacio Publico non-governmental organization, said the move created "discriminatory dynamics" that saw pro-regime media favored -- while others were starved of printing paper, and advertising revenue.

Since then, 58 daily newspapers have ceased circulation, Correa says.

"There's never been an official response" to the claims from independent media, said Gisela Carmona, the director of El Impulso -- one of the papers that has migrated online, requiring an investment of more than a million Dollars.

After 100 years in print, the newspaper disappeared from the streets in February 2018, having received no paper for 12 months.

