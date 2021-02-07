UrduPoint.com
Internet Access Partially Restored In Myanmar: NetBlocks

Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Internet access partially restored in Myanmar: NetBlocks

Yangon, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Internet access was partially restored in Myanmar on Sunday, Netblocks reported, as a nationwide web and social media blockade failed to curb public outrage and massive protests against the military coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Partial restoration of internet connectivity confirmed in #Myanmar from 2 PM local time on multiple providers following information blackout," the internet monitoring service said on Twitter, adding that social media platforms remained blocked.

