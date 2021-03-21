UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Cut As Polls Open In Congo Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Internet cut as polls open in Congo election

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Internet and social media access was cut in the Republic of Congo on Sunday as polls opened in a presidential election which veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso is expected to win.

The internet went down just after midnight, several hours before the opening of polling stations at 7:00 am (0600 GMT), AFP correspondents said.

Telephone communications however were still available, unlike in the previous election in 2016.

The 77-year-old Sassou Nguesso, in power for 36 years, is widely expected to win against six contenders.

The largest opposition group, the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy (UPADS), is boycotting the poll.

About 50 organisations, including Internet Without Borders, last week appealed to the president to "keep the internet open, accessible and safe during the whole of the 2021 presidential election period." "Internet and social media provide a space for communication, for public debate, for researching information on electoral processes and candidates, for reporting and documenting events and results," they said.

"Internet shutdowns undermine human rights, disrupt emergency services and cripple economies."Congo's Catholic Church episcopal conference has expressed "serious reservations" about the ballot's transparency and feared a possible internet shutdown on Sunday.

Related Topics

Election Internet Democracy Social Media Congo Sunday 2016 Church Opposition

Recent Stories

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

21 minutes ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

36 minutes ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

51 minutes ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

1 hour ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.