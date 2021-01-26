Internet snapped in parts of Indian capital amid violent clashes

NEW DEHLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :internet services were snapped in various parts of Delhi on Tuesday in a bid to avoid spread of rumours in the wake of violent clashes between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police during the day.

Several cops, media-persons and farmers were injured in the clashes. Situation continues to be tense but remains under control.

The farmers had given a call of carrying out a tractors-rally on Tuesday, also the country's Republic Day, in a bid to press for their demand from the Central government to repeal the three new farm laws.

The Central government had permitted 5,000 tractors and 5,000 farmers to enter Delhi. But when the farmers refused to follow the pre-decided routes, violent clashes erupted between the police and the farmers.

Live tv news channels showed agitated farmers trying to break police barricades and damage government vehicles with the help of their tractors. One person died in central Delhi after one of the tractors toppled over him, said media reports.

The umbrella body of farmers' unions/associations -- the "Sanyukt Kisan Morcha" (Joint Farmers Front) condemned the violence on Delhi's streets, saying it was a "deed of some anti-social elements".

Thousands of farmers had been protesting at different inter-state borders for over two months, demanding that the Federal government withdraw the three new farm laws.

Meanwhile in a related development, a meeting of high-ranking officials belonging to the federal home ministry was called to assess the evolving situation.