UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Snapped In Parts Of Indian Capital Amid Violent Clashes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Internet snapped in parts of Indian capital amid violent clashes

NEW DEHLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :internet services were snapped in various parts of Delhi on Tuesday in a bid to avoid spread of rumours in the wake of violent clashes between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police during the day.

Several cops, media-persons and farmers were injured in the clashes. Situation continues to be tense but remains under control.

The farmers had given a call of carrying out a tractors-rally on Tuesday, also the country's Republic Day, in a bid to press for their demand from the Central government to repeal the three new farm laws.

The Central government had permitted 5,000 tractors and 5,000 farmers to enter Delhi. But when the farmers refused to follow the pre-decided routes, violent clashes erupted between the police and the farmers.

Live tv news channels showed agitated farmers trying to break police barricades and damage government vehicles with the help of their tractors. One person died in central Delhi after one of the tractors toppled over him, said media reports.

The umbrella body of farmers' unions/associations -- the "Sanyukt Kisan Morcha" (Joint Farmers Front) condemned the violence on Delhi's streets, saying it was a "deed of some anti-social elements".

Thousands of farmers had been protesting at different inter-state borders for over two months, demanding that the Federal government withdraw the three new farm laws.

Meanwhile in a related development, a meeting of high-ranking officials belonging to the federal home ministry was called to assess the evolving situation.

Related Topics

Injured Delhi Internet Police Vehicles Died Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

8 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

17 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

17 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

17 minutes ago

PTA blocks website for uploading blasphemous movie ..

17 minutes ago

Teacher injured in robbery attempt in pakpattan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.