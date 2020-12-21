UrduPoint.com
Interpol Expects 'dramatic' Jump In Crime Over Vaccine Shipments

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Interpol expects 'dramatic' jump in crime over vaccine shipments

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Interpol chief Juergen Stock predicted Monday a sharp rise in crimes with robbers seeking to get their hands on precious vaccines aimed at stopping the corona virus pandemic.

"With vaccines rolling out, crime will increase dramatically," Stock told business weekly WirtschaftsWoche. "We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments."

