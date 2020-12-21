Interpol Expects 'dramatic' Jump In Crime Over Vaccine Shipments
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Interpol chief Juergen Stock predicted Monday a sharp rise in crimes with robbers seeking to get their hands on precious vaccines aimed at stopping the corona virus pandemic.
"With vaccines rolling out, crime will increase dramatically," Stock told business weekly WirtschaftsWoche. "We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments."