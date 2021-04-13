UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interrupted Australian Vaccine Rollout Jeopardizing Economic Recovery: Business Groups

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Interrupted Australian vaccine rollout jeopardizing economic recovery: business groups

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Australia's top business groups have warned that the country "risks losing the economic war" as a result of its interrupted coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Australian Industry (AI) Group and Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) warned that Australia's economic recovery from the pandemic could be derailed by the delayed rollout.

As of Tuesday there had been 1.23 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out setting targets for when the rollout will be completed after abandoned his promise to vaccinate the population by October.

Innes Willox, the chief executive of the AI Group, said that without an updated timeline for vaccines Australia would miss out on economic opportunities to countries that started vaccinations earlier.

"We may have won a health battle but we risk losing the economic war," he was quoted by The Australian.

"The United Kingdom (Britain) expects to reopen in June and the U.S. in October. We should expect the U.S. and broader Europe to be fully re-engaged by the end of the year." "This is where our relatively slow vaccine rollout may hurt us. Skilled workers, students and tourists will not wait and choose to go where borders are open and where they are welcomed." A survey published by The Guardian on Tuesday found that more than half of Australians think the vaccine rollout has been too slow.

Bill Shorten, shadow minister from the opposition Labor Party for government services, said the country was being "held hostage" by the rollout.

"A lot of people are saying well, if there's a problem with one vaccine or if there's a cloud over it, maybe I just shouldn't get vaccinated at all. That has really undermined the whole process," he told Nine Network tv.

"The reality is that Australians are being held hostage to a botched vaccine rollout."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Business Europe United Kingdom Chamber May June October Commerce TV All From Government Industry Top Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India teams are temporarily leading Pakistan and B ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Always Responds to Threats But Never Poses ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Duterte Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine Deliver ..

4 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.44 pct higher

4 minutes ago

BP pills may cause skin cancers in elderly

4 minutes ago

Implementation on PM's Ramazan package worth Rs7.8 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.