Inter's Lukaku Suffers New Hamstring Injury

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Romelu Lukaku has suffered a new hamstring injury less than a week after making his return to action for Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter said Belgium striker Lukaku had picked up a "strain in the hamstring of his left thigh", the same muscle which kept him out of action for two months.

Coach Simone Inzaghi said Lukaku felt a problem with the scarring in his hamstring when he came on in Saturday's win over Sampdoria and will miss Inter's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

"He will have to rest for a few days and then he will be re-evaluated at the end of the week," Inzaghi told reporters.

Lukaku's latest injury blow means he is also almost certain to be absent for Sunday's clash at fierce rivals Juventus.

"It's a slowdown we were hoping to not have as he was starting to give us a lot, hopefully we can have him back before the break," Inzaghi added.

Lukaku made a stunning comeback on Wednesday when he scored in a 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen which sent Inter through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

He featured from the bench in the weekend's 3-0 stroll past Sampdoria as Inter moved up to fifth in Serie A, eight points behind league leaders Napoli.

