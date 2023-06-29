(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Chinese solar cell manufacturer Aiko Solar is looking to reach more customers in Japan with its highly-efficient solar modules, aiming for a bigger presence in the country's residential and commercial markets.

Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co., Ltd. launched its All-Back-Contact (ABC) module in the European and Japanese markets earlier this year, which is based on cells with entirely back-contact technology that could avoid energy losses and make the products more efficient.

"So far, progress in Japan has been better than expected," Zhao Hongbi, the general manager of Aiko Solar's businesses in Japan and the Republic of Korea, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The company has signed distribution contracts with three Japanese groups, including Marubeni Techno-Systems Corporation, WWB Corporation and IGUAZU Corporation, Zhao disclosed, marking a big step forward in its expansion in the market.

Aiko Solar is planning to target application scenarios in residential rooftops and commercial/industrial rooftops, as well as certain special solar power plants, to promote its high-end ABC module products.

Due to limited land area and Japan's government goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the country will inevitably promote residential and commercial/industrial rooftop photovoltaic power installations, Zhao noted.

Aiko Solar module's higher electricity generation capacity and lower construction cost in the long term can help alleviate the rapid increase in electricity prices for Japanese users, he added.

Regarding the expansion strategy in Japan, he said Aiko Solar is planning to develop two or three more distributors in the future to mutually advance business.

It is also seeking partnerships with local EPC companies (engineering, procurement, construction contractors) while working with other enterprises with high demand for photovoltaic components to directly provide services to customers, according to Zhao.

A leading player in cell manufacturing, Aiko Solar made a foray into the solar module market with the launch of the ABC module in the domestic market last year before entry into the European and Japanese markets.

According to rankings published by third-party organization TaiyangNews in June, Aiko Solar breaks its own record by offering a solar module with 24 percent efficiency.