Interview: Chinese Modernization Enhances Cooperation At Global Level, Says Ecuadorian President

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 12:30 PM

QUITO, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) --:Chinese modernization in the new era will bring greater development and enhance cooperation at the global level, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has said.

"This concept of China's modernization implies greater development for the Chinese people and also greater cooperation with the world," Lasso told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Lasso visited China in 1994 with the then Ecuadorian President Sixto Duran Ballen and in February this year when he attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I saw extraordinary changes. One is the China of 1994, already with a lot of progress and development, but a very different one is the China of 2022, with great modernity," he said.

"I was very impressed by the (Pudong) financial center, its modern buildings, modern facilities, and practically, a China that has evolved technologically to meet the well-being of the Chinese people," he said.

Lasso said Ecuador and China enjoy good bilateral relations and he hoped to further strengthen cooperation.

Taking the participation of Chinese companies in various infrastructure projects in Ecuador as an example, the Ecuadorian president spoke highly of the Belt and Road cooperation.

Lasso also praised China's cooperation with the South American country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. China provided vaccines that have saved lives and helped Ecuador return to normal.

"We thank China for this and I think that in the future exchanges between countries on health care and global health would be good," said Lasso.

Lasso also said that he looks forward to the 15th China-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) business Summit, which is slated for Dec. 14-15 in the southwestern Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.

The event will be an opportunity to open doors to all Chinese and Latin American companies,he added.

China is a very large market and Ecuador can offer very attractive products such as shrimps, bananas, cocoa, coffee and pitahaya. And China could sell more of its quality products that would improve the quality of life in Ecuador, Lasso said.

China has consolidated its position in 2022 as the first destination for non-oil non-mining exports from the Andean country.

In the interview, the Ecuadorian also expressed his eagerness to visit China again.

He would like to revisit places he went during the 1994 trip and visit some more. Great changes have been taking place in China and he wants to be a witness, Lasso said.

