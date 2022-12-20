UrduPoint.com

Int'l Agricultural Training Kicks Off In East China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Int'l agricultural training kicks off in east China

HEFEI, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) --:An international agricultural training course on green technology and new agricultural varieties kicked off Monday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

Co-hosted by the Rice Research Institute of Anhui academy of Agricultural Sciences (AAAS) and Anhui Hua'an Seed Industry Co., Ltd., the course has attracted over 200 agricultural scholars, experts, and students from more than 15 countries, including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Kenya, Rwanda. The course is organized both online and offline.

The training aims to enhance grain production and technological advancement in countries along the Belt and Road, and strengthen China's scientific and technical cooperation with them.

Reports on various topics, such as crop breeding, rice seed production, and green production technology, will be presented by agricultural experts from different countries during the two-day event.

"Pakistan and China face the same challenges, such as droughts and floods due to global climate change. We can cooperate with each other to develop new rice varieties that are resistant to extreme weather. And I hope to become a bridge of that cooperation," said Muhammad Ahmad Hassan, who is currently doing postdoctoral research at the Rice Research Institute of AAAS.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Technology Bangladesh China Road Hefei Same Rwanda Kenya Vietnam Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

28 minutes ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

36 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

44 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

1 hour ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.