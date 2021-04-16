UrduPoint.com
Int'l Air Freight Route Connects Chongqing, Tokyo

Int'l air freight route connects Chongqing, Tokyo

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :-- A new air freight route has been launched linking southwest China's metropolis of Chongqing and Tokyo, Japan.

The cargo route that started operation on Thursday will offer services every Thursday and Sunday carried out by Sichuan Airlines, according to the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

The A330 aircraft, with a load capacity of over 50 tonnes, has been put into service, halting at Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, before heading to Tokyo.

Sichuan Airlines is scheduled to open another freight route on Saturday, linking Chongqing and Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, bringing the total number of international air freight routes plying from Chongqing to 105.

The Chongqing-Nantong-Tokyo flights will mainly transport the inbound components of the pan-semiconductor industry and the outbound laptop products in Chongqing and Chengdu, Sichuan Province, while the Chongqing-Dhaka route will mainly serve to meet the import and export demand for clothing, fabric and machinery parts, said the airport.

