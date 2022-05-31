UrduPoint.com

Int'l Arrivals To Vietnam Hike In Five Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:Vietnam saw more than 365,300 international arrivals in the first five months of this year, a 4.5-fold increase from the same period last year, the General Statistics Office said Tuesday.

In the period, visitors entering the country by air accounted for around 87.8 percent of the total.

Over the five months, approximately 230,988 foreign visitors to Vietnam were from Asia, tripling the figure of the same period last year.

The number of tourists from Europe, America and Oceania also saw hikes of about 11 times, 23 times and 30 times respectively from the same period last year.

Vietnam fully reopened its borders to international visitors on March 15 as part of its efforts to revive the country's tourism and economy after nearly two years of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

