UrduPoint.com

Int'l Art Festival To Open In Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Int'l art festival to open in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, is scheduled to run from October to November this year, according to its organizers.

Hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and organized by the Shanghai municipal government, the festival covers various art forms, including performances, exhibitions and intangible cultural heritage, among others.

Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, said that with the rapid rise of the new consumer population of Gen Z, new industries and scenes, such as folk custom experiences and camping tourism, are developing rapidly, bringing new opportunities to the cultural tourism industry.

Founded in 1999, the China Shanghai International Arts Festival is one of the largest art festivals in China. It normally opens in October.

Related Topics

China Shanghai October November 2020 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

12 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

15 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.