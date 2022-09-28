UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Equitably Share Burden Of Climate Crisis: Hina

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Int'l community should equitably share burden of climate crisis: Hina

WASHINGTON DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has emphasized that the international community must equitably share the burden of climate crisis as it was a global challenge requiring a global response and collective action.

The state minister, in a meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar held on Tuesday, said that despite being one of the lowest emitters of greenhouse gases, Pakistan was facing the major brunt of the climate change.

She said that the US Congress could play an important role in helping vulnerable countries deal with climate crisis.

Apprising the Congresswoman of the widespread devastation caused by the climate-induced floods in Pakistan, Hina Rabbani Khar appreciated the timely assistance already provided by the US government.

She noted that the additional support from the US and the international community would be required to help Pakistan build back better, greener and in a resilient manner.

Congresswoman Omar expressed sympathy on the loss of life and destruction caused by the unprecedented floods.

She assured her support for provision of more assistance to Pakistan to cope with the devastating floods.

Both the sides also discussed the need for sustained engagement in diverse areas including agriculture and climate change.

