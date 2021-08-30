(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :China on Monday reiterated that the international community should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity and "people's will" in Afghanistan.

"China believes that the international community should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity and people's will in Afghanistan," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while reacting to French President's proposals for safe zones in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said there were reports that the Afghan Taliban had already rejected such a proposal.

He said the United Nations Security Council and the international community, if they were to take any action, they should be conducive to ease the tension and smooth transition in Afghanistan.

According to media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron said France, Britain and Germany were working on a United Nations proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in Kabul to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan.