UrduPoint.com

Int'l Cruise Ships Return In Philippines After 3 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Int'l cruise ships return in Philippines after 3 years

MANILA, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :-- International cruise ship operations have resumed in the Philippines for the first time after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said on Friday.

"Cruise ships are now back in the tourism scene as they resume operations in different parts of the country on Thursday," PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said in a statement.

Santiago said tourist sites in the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Palawan and Bohol are among the destinations of three cruise ships with over 1,400 passengers aboard, and the Southeast Asian country is "proud to welcome these international luxury ships again to our shores as we bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

""The international event will ignite domestic travel and generate jobs for Filipinos in the provinces," he added.

Salomague port in Ilocos Sur province on main Luzon island will receive the first international cruise ship after three years. Local officials are expected to give the passengers a six-hour walking tour in the northern province, specifically at Vigan City, one of the best-preserved examples of a planned Spanish colonial town dating back to the 16th century.

Related Topics

Century Santiago Sur Vigan Philippines Event From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

3 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.