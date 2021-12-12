UrduPoint.com

Int'l Digital Exhibition "Compassionate Women: Kindness In Action" Attracting People

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A month-long International Digital Art Exhibition titled "Compassionate Women: Kindness in action" attracting a large number of people at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa.

The exhibition was started in collaboration with foreign and Pakistani artists on Dec 7.

British-based educationist-cum artist Anum Farooq is the initiator of the project which was aimed at providing a unique opportunity to participate in an international digital exhibition with a focus on 'women and compassion', said Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali on Sunday.

The exhibition will be viewed at Arrhaze.com from today till January 7, 2022.

Emerging to established artists, as well as self taught artists were encouraged to participate to lead a change in the cultural zeitgeist on a global scale.

This is an opportunity for the women of the nation to initiate a conversation through art about their experiences on a global arena. It would help establish impact of acts of compassion that the artist had received or given.

The top position holders were selected for this international digital exhibition.

Selected artists would also be considered for a physical rotating exhibition in prestigious Community Arts Platforms within Pakistan. The international exhibition is an intimate art conversation with global perspectives with artists from Pakistan, Ukraine, Russia, UAE, Nigeria, Morocco, USA, France, Belgium and Romania.

