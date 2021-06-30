UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Flights To Remain Suspended In India Until July 31 Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Int'l flights to remain suspended in India until July 31 due to COVID-19

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:Commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31, aviation officials said Wednesday.

According to a circular issued by the country's civil aviation watchdog - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, the restriction shall not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, it said.

Commercial flights were suspended when the country imposed a complete nationwide lockdown late in March last year to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Domestic flights resumed operations in India on May 25 last year after nearly two months of suspension. International flights continue to remain suspended.

Related Topics

India March May July From

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

32 minutes ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

49 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.34 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Mohammad Rizwan becomes main player of the nationa ..

1 hour ago

NYUAD researchers map structure of nanobody, revea ..

2 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.