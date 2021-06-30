NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:Commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31, aviation officials said Wednesday.

According to a circular issued by the country's civil aviation watchdog - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, the restriction shall not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, it said.

Commercial flights were suspended when the country imposed a complete nationwide lockdown late in March last year to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Domestic flights resumed operations in India on May 25 last year after nearly two months of suspension. International flights continue to remain suspended.