BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Forum on Global Human Rights Governance will kick off in Beijing on Wednesday and it is expected to attract over 300 participants from nearly 100 countries and international organizations including United Nations (UN) agencies.

The two-day forum is themed "Equality, Cooperation and Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action and Global Human Rights Governance."In addition to an opening ceremony and plenary meetings, five parallel sessions will be held focusing on international cooperation and global human rights governance, the Global Development Initiative and the realization of the right to development, the Global Security Initiative and human rights protection, UN human rights mechanism and global human rights governance, as well as human rights protection in the digital times.