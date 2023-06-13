UrduPoint.com

Int'l Human Rights Forum To Kick Off In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Int'l human rights forum to kick off in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Forum on Global Human Rights Governance will kick off in Beijing on Wednesday and it is expected to attract over 300 participants from nearly 100 countries and international organizations including United Nations (UN) agencies.

The two-day forum is themed "Equality, Cooperation and Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action and Global Human Rights Governance."In addition to an opening ceremony and plenary meetings, five parallel sessions will be held focusing on international cooperation and global human rights governance, the Global Development Initiative and the realization of the right to development, the Global Security Initiative and human rights protection, UN human rights mechanism and global human rights governance, as well as human rights protection in the digital times.

Related Topics

United Nations Vienna Beijing From

Recent Stories

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

1 hour ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

13 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.