UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Museum Day Observed With Theme "The Future Of Museums: Recover And Reimagine"

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Int'l Museum Day observed with theme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :International Museum Day 2021 on Tuesday observed across the globe including Pakistan with the theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine".

The objective of the day is to raise awareness about the fact that, "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples." National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and other provincial archeological departments have organized online seminars to celebrate the day.

Executive Director, Lok Virsa Talha Ali said NIFTH is trying to inculcate awareness among museum professionals and younger generation about the cultural heritage of the country.

Alberto Garlandini President, ICOM in a message on International Museum Day said that today, May 18th, museums and communities from all over the world are coming together to celebrate the International Museum Day and address the 2021 theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine".

"Through its 44 years of history, the Museum Day has become an extraordinary occasion to advocate for the role of museums in society" he said.

He said this year, the Museum Day comes at a pivotal moment, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic is still storming in many countries around the globe. "While some museums have reopened with major limitations, many others stay closed" he said.

He said our sector is going through the most serious crisis in modern times, with severe economic, social and psychological repercussions.

He said "we can glimpse the end of the tunnel, but incertitude remains great and big challenges still lie ahead".

"In a scenario marked by the crisis of mass tourism, fewer resources, and persistent sanitary restrictions, many museums have to reconsider their business models and redefine their social and educational role", he added.

"On this Museum Day, ICOM sends a powerful message: museums are bridges between people and cultures, museums promote participation and diversity, museums innovate and experiment to respond to the social, economic and environmental challenges of our troubled present" he added.

He said "on behalf of ICOM, I invite museums, communities, cultural institutions, and governments to act together and reimagine together the museum of the future".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Business May All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism champions arts, culture &amp; herita ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment rolls o ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates to showcase its Premium Economy Seats for ..

28 minutes ago

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

35 minutes ago

104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

35 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes administrative sanction on S&amp;S B ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.