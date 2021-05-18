ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :International Museum Day 2021 on Tuesday observed across the globe including Pakistan with the theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine".

The objective of the day is to raise awareness about the fact that, "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples." National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and other provincial archeological departments have organized online seminars to celebrate the day.

Executive Director, Lok Virsa Talha Ali said NIFTH is trying to inculcate awareness among museum professionals and younger generation about the cultural heritage of the country.

Alberto Garlandini President, ICOM in a message on International Museum Day said that today, May 18th, museums and communities from all over the world are coming together to celebrate the International Museum Day and address the 2021 theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine".

"Through its 44 years of history, the Museum Day has become an extraordinary occasion to advocate for the role of museums in society" he said.

He said this year, the Museum Day comes at a pivotal moment, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic is still storming in many countries around the globe. "While some museums have reopened with major limitations, many others stay closed" he said.

He said our sector is going through the most serious crisis in modern times, with severe economic, social and psychological repercussions.

He said "we can glimpse the end of the tunnel, but incertitude remains great and big challenges still lie ahead".

"In a scenario marked by the crisis of mass tourism, fewer resources, and persistent sanitary restrictions, many museums have to reconsider their business models and redefine their social and educational role", he added.

"On this Museum Day, ICOM sends a powerful message: museums are bridges between people and cultures, museums promote participation and diversity, museums innovate and experiment to respond to the social, economic and environmental challenges of our troubled present" he added.

He said "on behalf of ICOM, I invite museums, communities, cultural institutions, and governments to act together and reimagine together the museum of the future".