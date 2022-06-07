ATHENS, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) --:The Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition, one of the most prestigious shipping events globally, was inaugurated on Monday evening in Athens by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The biennial event returned after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest in size during its 54-year-long history, having grown by 7 percent in net exhibitor space at the Athens' Metropolitan Exhibition Center near the Athens International Airport, compared to the 2018 record edition, according to the organizers of the Posidonia Exhibitions S.

A.

A total of 1,948 exhibitors from 88 countries are exhibiting their products and services this year. There are 24 national pavilions from Europe, North America and Asia. More than 18,000 international visitors are expected to attend the event until this Friday, according to an e-mailed press release.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, ministers of maritime nations, shipping industry decision and policy makers attended the opening event on Monday.