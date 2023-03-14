UrduPoint.com

Int'l Tourist Arrivals To Myanmar Hike In January

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Int'l tourist arrivals to Myanmar hike in January

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:International tourist arrivals to Myanmar surged by about 214 percent in January year on year, according to the country's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism on Tuesday.

The country welcomed 35,722 tourists in January this year, as compared to 11,372 visitors registered in the same period last year, the ministry's figures showed.

In January this year, 17,884 tourists visited Myanmar by air, 89 travelers arrived in the country by cruise and 17,421 entered the country through land border gates, its data showed.

Last year, the Southeast Asian country welcomed a total of 233,487 international tourists.

Related Topics

Same Myanmar January Border Asia

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

14 minutes ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

59 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

1 hour ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.