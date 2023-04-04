Close
Int'l Tourist Arrivals To Myanmar Surge In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

YANGON, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :International tourist arrivals to Myanmar increased by 288 percent in February year on year, according to the country's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism on Tuesday.

The country welcomed 50,181 tourists in February this year, as compared to 12,925 visitors registered in the same period last year, the ministry's figures showed.

In February this year, 22,623 tourists visited Myanmar by air, 11 travelers arrived in the country by cruise and 27,547 entered the country via land borders, its data showed.

Last year, the Southeast Asian country welcomed a total of 233,487 international tourists.

