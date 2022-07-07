UrduPoint.com

Int'l Tourists To Cambodia Up 394 Pct In First Half Of 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Int'l tourists to Cambodia up 394 pct in first half of 2022

PHNOM PENH, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Cambodia received 510,000 international visitors in the first half of 2022, up 394 percent compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Tourism said on Thursday.

During the January-June period this year, neighboring Vietnam topped the chart of the international tourist arrivals in the Southeast Asian country, followed by Thailand and China, it said in a news release.

Kong Sopheareak, director of the ministry's statistics department, attributed the significant rise to the kingdom's full reopening, buoyed by its high vaccination rates.

"With our quarantine free policy, we believe that tourists will consider Cambodia as a major destination for their holidays and we hope to attract between 800,000 and 1 million international tourists in the entirety of 2022, an expected increase from only 200,000 in 2021," he told Xinhua.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy. In the pre-pandemic era, the country received up to 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating a gross revenue of 4.92 billion U.S. Dollars, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Cambodia fully resumed its socio-economic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine last November after most of its 16 million population were vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines have been widely used in the country's immunization programs.

Related Topics

Thailand China Holidays Same Cambodia Vietnam November 2019 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

3 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.