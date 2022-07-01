UrduPoint.com

Int'l Tourists To Cambodia's Famed Angkor Up 10 Folds In H1 Of 2022

Published July 01, 2022

Int'l tourists to Cambodia's famed Angkor up 10 folds in H1 of 2022

PHNOM PENH, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park received 59,983 foreign tourists in the first half of 2022, up 10 times compared with the same period last year, said a press statement on Friday.

The ancient park earned 2.42 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-June period this year, also up 10 folds from last year, said the state owned Angkor Enterprise's statement.

In this June alone, the park welcomed 14,204 foreigners, up 24 times compared to the same month last year, it said.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Long Kosal, deputy director-general of the Apsara National Authority, said the Angkor is predicted to attract more tourists in coming months and years as the COVID-19 pandemic has waned.

"As our country has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine, I believe that more international tourists will spend their holidays at the Angkor in the near future," he told Xinhua.

During the pre-pandemic era, the Angkor received up to 2.2 million international visitors in 2019, generating 99 million dollars in revenue from ticket sales, according to the Angkor Enterprise.

