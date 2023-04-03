PHNOM PENH, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park received 236,341 foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2023, up almost 11 times from 19,840 in the same period last year, said a press statement on Monday.

The ancient park earned 11.1 million U.S.

Dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-March period this year, up over 12 folds from only 815,575 dollars in the same period last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's statement.

In this March alone, the park welcomed 79,390 foreigners, making 3.74 million dollars in revenue from ticket sales, the statement said.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesman Top Sopheak attributed the significant growth to China's optimization of its anti-COVID-19 strategy and resumption of its outbound group tours earlier this year.