Int'l Yoga Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Int'l Yoga Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :International Day of Yoga will be marked on June 21 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness among people about the importance of exercise in routine life.

Yoga is a series of exercises that combines physical, mental, and spiritual practice.

Originating in India, yoga was introduced to the west in the late 19th and early 20th century. Since the 1980s, the number of yoga practitioners has grown each year.

Today yoga is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow as a sport and a lifestyle.

Traditional yoga has a meditative and spiritual core in addition to the physical exercises. The result is a wide variety of schools, practices, and goals within the yoga community.

It is because of yoga's holistic approach to body and mind that the UN decided to dedicate June 21 to this ancient tradition.

Yoga is a sport that can contribute to development and peace. Yoga can even help people in emergency situations to find relief from stress.

