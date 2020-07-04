Intruder at Canada PM residence faces multiple charges: Police

Montreal, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A Canadian army reservist who forced his way onto the estate where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was carrying multiple weapons and is facing several charges, police said Friday.

The suspect, who has not been formally named, was due on court to hear the charges against him over Thursday's intrusion at Rideau Hall, Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Mike Duheme told reporters.

The man drove his pick-up truck into the main gate of the estate, walked onto the grounds and was arrested without incident. Duheme did not reveal the man's motive.

Rideau Hall is the home of Governor General Julie Payette, Queen Elizabeth II's representative in Canada, a Commonwealth country.

Trudeau, his wife and three kids are staying at Rideau Cottage on that estate because work is being done on his official residence.

"I want to stress that there was never any danger of the prime minister and his family, nor to the governor general, as neither were on the grounds at the time of the incident," said Duheme.

He did not elaborate on what kind of weapons the man was carrying.

The suspect is a member of the Rangers, a reserve unit of the Canadian army, news reports said. The government had said he was a member of the armed forces.

In October of last year, Trudeau had to wear a bulletproof vest during a re-election campaign rally in Ontario because of what were described as security threats.