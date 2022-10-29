Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :An intruder attacked the husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into their California home Friday, police said, leaving him needing hospital treatment.

US media reported that the intruder shouted "Where's Nancy?" during the assault -- suggesting that his motivation was political -- but San Francisco police chief Bill Scott said a motive had not yet been determined.

The attacker, named by police as 42-year-old David Depape, had the hammer with him when he broke in, according to MSNBC.

Paul Pelosi was home alone, as his wife -- who is second in line to the presidency -- was working in Washington.

The assailant told Pelosi's 82-year-old husband he was going to tie him up and wait for Nancy Pelosi to get home, the network said, citing an unnamed Pelosi family member.

The victim managed to dial 911 while the man was distracted, according to the account.

Police said officers found the assailant at the couple's home just before 2:30 am (0930 GMT), where he and Paul Pelosi were scuffling over a hammer.

"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," Scott told reporters, declining to take questions.

The chief said Depape would be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and other felonies.

Nancy Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement that the speaker's 82-year-old husband was "receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery." Pelosi was in surgery, according to the family member quoted by MSNBC. The speaker and the couple's five children were reported to be returning to San Francisco to be by his side.

President Joe Biden called Pelosi, also 82, to express his support over the "horrible attack" and was praying for her husband, the White House said.

"He is... very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected," Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

- 'Disgusted' - The intruder broke in through a sliding-glass door, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officers, leaving him with wounds to the head and body.

He has taken extreme right-wing positions on social media, including conspiracy theories about Covid-19, one of the officers told the daily newspaper.

The attack comes during a tumultuous year for Pelosi's venture capitalist husband, who was convicted of drunk driving after an accident in May and sentenced to five days in jail.

With less than two weeks to go before the crucial US midterm elections, members of both parties have sounded the alarm about the potential for political violence.

According to the Capitol Police in Washington, threats against lawmakers have more than doubled since 2017 to nearly 10,000 in 2021.

Members of both parties rallied to support Pelosi on social media, with several suggesting the assault was the inevitable result of an increase in violent political rhetoric.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the House committee investigating the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol, blamed conspiracy theories spread by Donald Trump and his far-right followers for radicalizing some supporters.

"I want to be clear: when you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies' blood, etc, you will get violence. This must be rejected," he said of Friday's attack.

Republican House whip Steve Scalise said he was "disgusted" by the attack.

"Violence has no place in this country. I'm praying for Paul Pelosi's full recovery."