UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intruder Snaps Selfies In Closed Australian Museum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:20 AM

Intruder snaps selfies in closed Australian museum

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police in Australia are hunting a man who took a late-night tour of a closed Sydney museum, posing for selfies with a dinosaur skull before making off with a cowboy hat and a picture.

The intruder climbed up scaffolding into The Australian Museum at around 1:00 am last Sunday and went on a leisurely wander through the empty building, local police said.

"He was in there for about 40 minutes... he certainly enjoyed his night at the museum," New South Wales Police Detective Chief Inspector Sean Heaney said Friday.

Security cameras caught the man taking photos with displays, posing with his head inside the jaws of a Tyrannosaurus skull and searching cupboards.

The man eventually left the museum with the hat and a picture from a wall, officers said.

The Australian Museum has been closed since last year for renovations and police believe the refurbishment work made his entry easier.

Other museums and galleries around Australia are also closed as part of coronavirus shutdowns.

"It's very serious, we shouldn't make light of this," Heaney said, as he appealed for witnesses to help catch the man.

"We're lucky he hasn't damaged any historical artifacts or anything that is expensive in there."

Related Topics

Police Australia Sydney Man Wales Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

8 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

7 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.