Invading Russian Forces Press Deep Into Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Invading Russian forces press deep into Ukraine

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, with explosions heard in the capital early Friday that the besieged government described as "horrific rocket strikes".

The blasts in Kyiv set off a second day of violence after Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale ground invasion and air assault that quickly claimed dozens of lives and displaced at least 100,000 people.

The United States and its allies responded with a barrage of sanctions, but the Russian forces appeared intent Friday on pressing home their advantage after a string of key strategic victories on day one.

